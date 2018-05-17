Home Cities Kochi

Portraying paintings with a 3D effect

When you visit a painting exhibition, you will never carry a pair of 3D glasses with you. But you need to if you see N K Sunu’s paintings.

Published: 17th May 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

N K Sunu with his 3D paintings at the Museum auditorium

By Express News Service

KOCHI:When you visit a painting exhibition, you will never carry a pair of 3D glasses with you. But you need to if you see N K Sunu’s paintings. This artist’s paintings were displayed at the art exhibition held at Museum auditorium. The three-day exhibition plugged the attention of the masses who came to visit the exhibition.

Sunu likes experimenting with different mediums and he says, “My daughter used to read a  children’s magazine which used to have 3D glasses attached with it. Once she got a 3D glass she was very interested to look through it. That motivated me to attempt a painting with 3D effects.”

The picture visualises a man and a woman’s image blended end to end conveying the idea of mother and father in one painting. The scene casted in the depth of oceans surrounded by the coral reefs is titled ‘Pavizha Puttum Malsya Kanyakayum’. Though there are traces of different colours scattered around the painting, the central colours used are acrylic blue, yellow, red and white. To provide a realistic effect to the paintings, the background is highlighted.”

Sunu remembers his mother recalling his interest to draw pictures in his childhood days. He used to draw pictures in the walls of his father’s shop using charcoal. Though he didn’t excel in academics, he was good in fine arts. “I have dedicated my life to paintings and this is what rejoices my soul,” says Sunu. Also a travel enthusiast, he derives his themes from nature that he observes in his journey.

Sunu conducts frequently exhibits his paintings in schools as his 3D paintings amazes children. “Painting is my only desire and destiny. I have gained every thing from art,” says Sunu. He has conducted many solo exhibitions such as Kunnumpara Sree Narayana Madom and also received many awards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Permit system for autos at Ernakulam South railway station

Aluva Traffic Police book bus crew for rash driving

South Railway Overbridge: Experts allay fears, say cracks are superficial

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls