Portraying paintings with a 3D effect

By Express News Service

KOCHI:When you visit a painting exhibition, you will never carry a pair of 3D glasses with you. But you need to if you see N K Sunu’s paintings. This artist’s paintings were displayed at the art exhibition held at Museum auditorium. The three-day exhibition plugged the attention of the masses who came to visit the exhibition.

Sunu likes experimenting with different mediums and he says, “My daughter used to read a children’s magazine which used to have 3D glasses attached with it. Once she got a 3D glass she was very interested to look through it. That motivated me to attempt a painting with 3D effects.”

The picture visualises a man and a woman’s image blended end to end conveying the idea of mother and father in one painting. The scene casted in the depth of oceans surrounded by the coral reefs is titled ‘Pavizha Puttum Malsya Kanyakayum’. Though there are traces of different colours scattered around the painting, the central colours used are acrylic blue, yellow, red and white. To provide a realistic effect to the paintings, the background is highlighted.”

Sunu remembers his mother recalling his interest to draw pictures in his childhood days. He used to draw pictures in the walls of his father’s shop using charcoal. Though he didn’t excel in academics, he was good in fine arts. “I have dedicated my life to paintings and this is what rejoices my soul,” says Sunu. Also a travel enthusiast, he derives his themes from nature that he observes in his journey.

Sunu conducts frequently exhibits his paintings in schools as his 3D paintings amazes children. “Painting is my only desire and destiny. I have gained every thing from art,” says Sunu. He has conducted many solo exhibitions such as Kunnumpara Sree Narayana Madom and also received many awards.