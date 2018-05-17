Home Cities Kochi

South Railway Overbridge: Experts allay fears, say cracks are superficial

 The cracks had triggered panic among the commuters and locals.

Published: 17th May 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The team of technical experts headed by DMRC Principal Adviser E Sreedharan on Wednesday ruled out any threat to the structure of the Ernakulam South Railway Overbridge(RoB) in the wake of the cracks which had appeared on the bridge's surface. Further, the team said the nearly one-metre long crack detected by workers on Tuesday night is not a fissure but merely the cracking up of bitumen.  The cracks had triggered panic among the commuters and locals. The workers soon informed the DMRC engineers about the cracks and the work was stopped.

People said  the cracks had developed due to the piling  being carried out for erecting the Metro rail pillars. “The heavy rains may  have also played a part. The DMRC has instructed the workers to stop the work near the bridge. After assessing the situation, the work will be resumed later. However, the Metro Rail civil works will not be affected,” said a DMRC officer.

