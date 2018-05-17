Home Cities Kochi

Spring/summer bags for the trendy woman

Handbags accessorise any look with total ease. At the turn of the century, bag manufacturers jumped at the notion of 'sustainable fashion'.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Handbags accessorise any look with total ease. At the turn of the century, bag manufacturers jumped at the notion of 'sustainable fashion'. Attempting to make things more natural in the already twisted way of order, in came collections proclaiming love for nature and organic. Standing apart from the ever-growing number of brands promoting sustainability, international brand Kompanero has introduced a spring/summer collection.

Doing a fresh take on summer patterns, the manufacturers have used edgy laserson hand-crafted bags to carve out floral and forest motifs, characterised by design, taking inspiration from the traditional olive family flower plant.The Spring/Summer '18 Collection also sees the introduction of a host of new intricately hand-woven patterns inspired from nature, such as the 'dew-drop' weave. Nature is the common theme throughout the collection and the influence can be seen in the 'Crescent moon' collection.What makes them different is that Kompanero bags are handcrafted by craftsmen using vegetable-tanned leather. The vision is to create a completely biodegradable product, says the spokesperson for Kompanero. Every Kompanero product is a conscious effort to move towards a more sustainable environment and away from horrible synthetic products.

It is also a testimony of our commitment to the craftsmen's community. According to Kompanero, their unique vintage and distressed look of the products are available only with the brand. Other brands haven't been able to replicate it so far. The unique deep dyeing and ageing process gives each bag a unique look and transforms it into a work of art such that no two Kompanero bags are exactly alike, they say.The spring/summer collection of the brand is available at their outlet store in Lulu Mall until the end of May.

