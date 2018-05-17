Home Cities Kochi

Striking a hat-trick 

For this Dubai-based singer Hamzu, it turned out to be a memorable day when he performed for the third time at Arts and Medicine programme at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday.

biennale045856

Singers Hamzu, Master Mishal, Christy Thomas and Alka Askar performing at the General Hospital as part of the ‘Arts and Medicine’ programme on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI:For this Dubai-based singer Hamzu, it turned out to be a memorable day when he performed for the third time at Arts and Medicine programme at the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday.

Hamzu, who used to be a singer with the Mehboob Memorial Orchestra and is currently working in Dubai, was elated to strike a hat-trick at the 220th episode of the all-Wednesday programme that seeks to give solace to patients through therapeutic music.

The weekly music concert, organised by Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) and Mehboob Memorial Orchestra, is sponsored by CAFS (Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services).

“I have sung here twice before. It feels good to come back and perform once again with my friends. I sang with Alka, my friend’s daughter, and this made the occasion more special,” he said.

The other singer who performed were Christy Thomas, a native of Edakochi and an electrician by profession. He has been singing for the past 25 years. He has sung in three music albums and is also part of the church choir of his parish.

The two other singers were Alka Askar, a Class XII student at The Delta Study, Fort Kochi; and Mishal, a Class X student of The Choice School.

In all, the group sang 14 songs, mostly from the 70s and 80s. The songs included ‘Sandhya Mayangum Neram’; ‘Sangeethame Amara Sallapame’, ‘Jab Deep Jale Aana’ and a few duets like ‘Kora kaagaz tha yeh man mera’ originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

