Amrita engineering students' electric vehicle in US competition

KOCHI: Contributing their expertise in developing a solution to the fuel-guzzling automobiles of today with their electric vehicle prototype, students from Amrita School of Engineering, Valikavu, recently participated in the famed Formula Hybrid 2018 hosted by the Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth, USA.

Team Agraganya, the 33-member group of students belonging to the electrical, electronics and mechanical departments of the institute, competed in the 'Electric Only' category of the event. Each participant prototype was tested on four grounds - acceleration, braking, endurance and autocross - to decide on the winner. The event was held at the New Hampshire Speedway, known for hosting the Nascar cup series race each year.

Building on an idea passed on by their seniors, Team Agraganya members' passion towards the initiative saw them complete the prototype in less than six months. Things like the motor and batteries were imported, while the students designed the electrical circuits and assembled the rest of the components.

"Due to an error in the battery management system, we couldn't finish all the four stages to get a real shot at winning the category. But we will definitely build on the prototype with advancing technologies and try to win next year," said Naina Musthafa, team lead, Team Agraganya.

Developed at a cost of less than `6 lakh, the one-seater prototype is powered by a 100AH battery and a single electric motor which produces a maximum power of 16KW and peak torque of 30Nm. However, the team had to incur an expense of over `3 lakh for shipping their prototype to participate in the event. Naina said they were able to get some private sponsorship and help from the college authorities, but the majority of the cost was split among the team members.