Home Cities Kochi

Amrita engineering students' electric vehicle in US competition

Team Agraganya, the 33-member group of students belonging to the electrical, electronics and mechanical departments of the institute, competed in the 'Electric Only' category of the event.

Published: 18th May 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Team Agraganya with their prototype at New Hampshire Speedway

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: Contributing their expertise in developing a solution to the fuel-guzzling automobiles of today with their electric vehicle prototype, students from Amrita School of Engineering, Valikavu, recently participated in the famed Formula Hybrid 2018 hosted by the Thayer School of Engineering, Dartmouth, USA.

Team Agraganya, the 33-member group of students belonging to the electrical, electronics and mechanical departments of the institute, competed in the 'Electric Only' category of the event. Each participant prototype was tested on four grounds - acceleration, braking, endurance and autocross - to decide on the winner. The event was held at the New Hampshire Speedway, known for hosting the Nascar cup series race each year.

Building on an idea passed on by their seniors, Team Agraganya members' passion towards the initiative saw them complete the prototype in less than six months. Things like the motor and batteries were imported, while the students designed the electrical circuits and assembled the rest of the components.
"Due to an error in the battery management system, we couldn't finish all the four stages to get a real shot at winning the category. But we will definitely build on the prototype with advancing technologies and try to win next year," said Naina Musthafa, team lead, Team Agraganya.

Developed at a cost of less than `6 lakh, the one-seater prototype is powered by a 100AH battery and a single electric motor which produces a maximum power of 16KW and peak torque of 30Nm. However, the team had to incur an expense of over `3 lakh for shipping their prototype to participate in the event. Naina said they were able to get some private sponsorship and help from the college authorities, but the majority of the cost was split among the team members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Gala opening for ‘Janakeeyam’ exhibition-cum-trade fair

Banks have drifted away from the common man, says Co-operation Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Migrant workers in plastic waste dumps are easy prey to a host of ailments

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018