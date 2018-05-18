Gala opening for ‘Janakeeyam’ exhibition-cum-trade fair

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The ‘Janakeeyam’ exhibition cum trade fair jointly organised by the Ernakulam I&PRD, the district administration and the DTPC to mark the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Government had a gala opening at the Marine Drive here on Thursday.The ‘Chinkarimelam’ by the artists from Kuttampuzha panchayat and the percussion ensemble by musicians from the Pinavoorkudi ST Colony were the highlights of the day one.

Earlier inaugurating the fair, Education Minister C Raveendranath said the government’s policy is alternate development without creating a marginalised society.“The common perception about development is it is something glittering and amusing. However, real development is bringing all the people into the mainstream and not marginalising anyone. Whichever project we are undertaking, the incumbent government is putting the focus on the common man. It will give an opportunity to everyone to manage their problems in life,” he said.

Raveendranath said the education system is becoming more and more hi-tech. “ There is no marginalisation in the education sector. Education is open to all irrespective of whether they are rich or poor. The government has also ensured better services in the health sector by strengthening the hospitals and primary health centres,” he said.The state’s business capital Ernakulam has succeeded in achieving various milestones in the development arena in the last few years.

“The most modern cancer centre of the state will soon be set up in the district. Another expectation of the district is the Ernakulam-Coimbatore industrial corridor. In the health sector, the district has made some giant strides. The ultra modern equipment provided at the Ernakulam General Hospital is the best example. In every Assembly constituency, one school has been turned into a hi-tech one. This is a major boost to the education sector. The government has also taken initiatives to provide job opportunities to transgender(TG) persons,” he said.John Fernandez MLA presided over the function.