Home Cities Kochi

Gala opening for ‘Janakeeyam’ exhibition-cum-trade fair

Inaugurating the fair, Education Minister C Raveendranath said the government’s policy is alternate development without creating a marginalised society.

Published: 18th May 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

A child at the Forests Department stall put up at the ‘Janakeeyam’ exhibition-cum-trade fair as part of the second-year celebrations of the LDF Government at Marine Drive on Thursday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The ‘Janakeeyam’ exhibition cum trade fair jointly organised by the Ernakulam I&PRD, the district administration and the DTPC to mark the second anniversary of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Government had a gala opening at the Marine Drive here on Thursday.The ‘Chinkarimelam’ by the artists from Kuttampuzha panchayat and the percussion ensemble by musicians from the Pinavoorkudi ST Colony were the highlights of the day one.

Earlier inaugurating the fair, Education Minister C Raveendranath said the government’s policy is alternate development without creating a marginalised society.“The common perception about development is it is something glittering and amusing. However, real development is bringing all the people into the mainstream and not marginalising anyone. Whichever project we are undertaking, the incumbent government is putting the focus on the common man. It will give an opportunity to everyone to manage their problems in life,” he said.

Raveendranath said  the education system is becoming more and more hi-tech. “ There is no marginalisation in the education sector. Education is open to all irrespective of whether they are rich or poor. The government has also ensured better services in the health sector by strengthening the hospitals and primary health centres,” he said.The state’s business capital Ernakulam has succeeded in achieving various milestones in  the development arena in the last few years.

“The most modern cancer centre of the state will  soon be set up  in the district. Another expectation of the district is the Ernakulam-Coimbatore industrial corridor. In the health sector, the district has made some giant strides.  The ultra modern equipment provided at the Ernakulam General Hospital is the best example. In every Assembly constituency, one school has been turned into a hi-tech one. This is a major boost to the education sector. The government has also taken initiatives to provide job opportunities to transgender(TG) persons,” he said.John Fernandez MLA presided over the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Amrita engineering students' electric vehicle in US competition

Banks have drifted away from the common man, says Co-operation Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Migrant workers in plastic waste dumps are easy prey to a host of ailments

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018