Dav Whatmore to head Kochi High-Performance Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High-Performance Centre will be headed by World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore, currently the head coach of the Kerala Ranji Trophy team. Former India women’s team coach Suman Sharma, who is also the current Kerala coach, former India cricketer Tinu Yohannan and former Kerala coach P Balachandran will be part of the former Australia cricketer’s team.

It will have intensive training facilities for all age-level teams, starting from the state under-14 team to the senior side. The centre will act as the base for the state sides and will also train cricket coaches. A new pavilion at the Palace Oval, constructed as part of the centenary celebrations of Kelappan Thampuran, will be inaugurated by Whatmore on Sunday. As part of the process of chalking up plans beyond Mission 2020, KCA will conduct a symposium titled ‘Looking Beyond 2020’ after the launch of the High-Performance Centre.