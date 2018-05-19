Exclusive two-day exhibition is discovering young talents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a face. Covering the eyes is a band made of colourful flowers and stones with the semblance of crystals. That's one. In another one, a pair of hands opens a bottle to release butterflies from the flowers inside. These are paintings. Featuring over a dozen, young talented artists, Canvas Tree is organising an exclusive two-day exhibition at the Nucleus Mall, in partnership with Zook. The exhibition will conclude on May 19.

The artists, handpicked by Canvas Tree, work on different mediums, from watercolours to digital painting. “Our objective is to help young artists find their spot in the public eye,” says Sreejith P A, co-founder of Slow Claps Media and an artist himself.

The event will also have interactive sessions, ranging from slam poetry to teaching recycled art and live painting. The show will feature something of interest for everyone, be it youngsters or families with children.

Canvas Tree is an initiative by Slow Claps Media to bring about positive change in the society through artist collaborations. At the same time, it is also an attempt to promote unknown artists. The project focuses on introducing and promoting artists, providing them with a platform to connect and sell their artwork to the right audience. “Our initiatives, including an online store, will help these artists reach out to a wider audience and to sell their artwork," says Sreejith.

As part of the initiative, they also organise campaigns and activities to bring about a positive change in society.

Often, young artists do not find a space to exhibit their work or have the money to push their art into the public sphere in a manner that will garner attention. “This is where we step in to help,” says Jayakrishnan Pillai, Slow Claps Media co-founder. “We plan to hold exhibitions and run campaigns in the digital space to ensure that these artists and their art find recognition. This event is the first-of-its-kind in Kochi and we hope to have more such events over the next few months.”