Home Cities Kochi

Exclusive two-day exhibition is discovering young talents

The event will also have interactive sessions, ranging from slam poetry to teaching recycled art and live painting.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

art

As part of the initiative, they also organise campaigns and activities to bring about a positive change in society.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a face. Covering the eyes is a band made of colourful flowers and stones with the semblance of crystals. That's one. In another one, a pair of hands opens a bottle to release butterflies from the flowers inside. These are paintings. Featuring over a dozen, young talented artists, Canvas Tree is organising an exclusive two-day exhibition at the Nucleus Mall, in partnership with Zook. The exhibition will conclude on May 19.

The artists, handpicked by Canvas Tree, work on different mediums, from watercolours to digital painting. “Our objective is to help young artists find their spot in the public eye,” says Sreejith P A, co-founder of Slow Claps Media and an artist himself.

The event will also have interactive sessions, ranging from slam poetry to teaching recycled art and live painting. The show will feature something of interest for everyone, be it youngsters or families with children.

Canvas Tree is an initiative by Slow Claps Media to bring about positive change in the society through artist collaborations. At the same time, it is also an attempt to promote unknown artists. The project focuses on introducing and promoting artists, providing them with a platform to connect and sell their artwork to the right audience. “Our initiatives, including an online store, will help these artists reach out to a wider audience and to sell their artwork," says Sreejith.

As part of the initiative, they also organise campaigns and activities to bring about a positive change in society.

Often, young artists do not find a space to exhibit their work or have the money to push their art into the public sphere in a manner that will garner attention. “This is where we step in to help,” says Jayakrishnan Pillai, Slow Claps Media co-founder. “We plan to hold exhibitions and run campaigns in the digital space to ensure that these artists and their art find recognition. This event is the first-of-its-kind in Kochi and we hope to have more such events over the next few months.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Kochi metro

KMRL to focus on more non-ticketing revenue

land053000

AR Rahman show: Prima facie probe shows land was filled to conduct the show

ICFFK: Spotlight on international films

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018