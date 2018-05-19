KMRL to focus on more non-ticketing revenue

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kochi Metro Rail set to celebrate one year of the commencement of commercial operations, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will now focus on generating more non-ticketing revenue.

The extension of services up to Thykkoodam is expected in 2019 and according to KMRL authorities, in the next one year, the agency will be looking into steps towards additional revenue generation and branding. Recently, the KMRL showcased the space availability at each metro station between Aluva and Maharaja’s College before the representatives of various trade bodies.

In addition to this, the agency will soon float tenders for semi-branding of the 13 metro stations along the Aluva-Maharaja’s College stretch. The contract will be for a period of three years and the metro agency is expected to garner a fair amount of revenue from it.Out of the total 16 stations along the Aluva-Maharaja’s College stretch, only three are now branded. For instance, the Edappally Metro Station is branded as Oppo Edappally while Kaloor Sation is co-branded by South Indian Bank. Oppo Electronics also holds the semi-branding rights of the MG Road station.

The company which successfully bags the rights for semi-branding will also be provided with additional 2,500 square feet space inside and outside each station for their branding during the contract period.“KMRL is also planning to introduce game zones in metro stations, and a click and collect system,” said a KMRL officer.

“The introduction of click and collect facility by linking it with the Kochi1 App/card will enable a passenger to order commodities while travelling in the metro and collect the goods from a particular metro rail station. The introduction of the monthly and daily pass will help passengers get a 40 per cent discount on travel fares. “The tenders for setting up click and collect facility is already floated. KMRL will tie up with leading supermarkets, local shops and online portals so that Metro passengers can order and collect essential commodities.”