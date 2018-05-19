Message through the wonders of cinema

Vishal Vinayan By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Director Anil Parakkad has always been enthusiastic about working in children's theatricals. When his first short film Mathala Naranga (Pomegranate) was featured at the ICFFK, he was excited to share his thoughts on the film fest and the prospect of children's cinema.

Anil has been working in theatre for over 28 years. "My works have always focused on children's interests," he said. "Starting from mono acts, my humble beginnings as an artist began with children as my prime audience."

Despite having won various awards for his performances during school days, Anil says that his priority has always been to utilise the platform given to him for conveying a worthy message.

Anil emphasised on the abundant opportunities the film industry now presents to children. "In my days, proper platforms to showcase our talent were meagre. Films not only have a wider outreach but they also embrace good artists," he said. However, plays have always been his personal favourites. "The satisfaction in performing live on stage is something I cherish more than shooting a film," he said.

Mathala Naranga grabbed the attention of the Kerala State Film Award jury for its exceptional script and performance of child artist Parvathy Unnikrishnan. The film won the jackpot in the Best Scripting and Best Child Actor categories. "In an age where technology has allowed us to retreat into our own private spaces, I wanted the film to convey how the quest for information improved social connections," he said. "Today, Google easily allows kids to complete their projects with the copy-paste option. Technology is essential but it shouldn't kill the feeling of togetherness."

Anil was happy that a platform such as ICFFK allowed children, who have never stepped inside a theatre, a chance to experience the wonders of cinema. "Children's films should convey a message through a simple but powerful storyline. In this regard, I believe Mathala Naranga deserved a spot in this fest," he said.

"I am not hell-bent on pushing people into the path of righteousness. With the platform I've been gifted, I serve to enlighten my audience about issues that need to be brought to their attention."His new project revolves around a story based on a historical event.