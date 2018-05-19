Home Cities Kochi

Message through the wonders of cinema

Director Anil Parakkad has always been enthusiastic about working in children's theatricals.

Published: 19th May 2018 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishal Vinayan
Express News Service

KOCHI:Director Anil Parakkad has always been enthusiastic about working in children's theatricals. When his first short film Mathala Naranga (Pomegranate) was featured at the ICFFK, he was excited to share his thoughts on the film fest and the prospect of children's cinema.

Anil has been working in theatre for over 28 years. "My works have always focused on children's interests," he said. "Starting from mono acts, my humble beginnings as an artist began with children as my prime audience."

Despite having won various awards for his performances during school days, Anil says that his priority has always been to utilise the platform given to him for conveying a worthy message.

Anil emphasised on the abundant opportunities the film industry now presents to children. "In my days, proper platforms to showcase our talent were meagre. Films not only have a wider outreach but they also embrace good artists," he said. However, plays have always been his personal favourites. "The satisfaction in performing live on stage is something I cherish more than shooting a film," he said.

Mathala Naranga grabbed the attention of the Kerala State Film Award jury for its exceptional script and performance of child artist Parvathy Unnikrishnan. The film won the jackpot in the Best Scripting and Best Child Actor categories. "In an age where technology has allowed us to retreat into our own private spaces, I wanted the film to convey how the quest for information improved social connections," he said. "Today, Google easily allows kids to complete their projects with the copy-paste option. Technology is essential but it shouldn't kill the feeling of togetherness."

Anil was happy that a platform such as ICFFK allowed children, who have never stepped inside a theatre, a chance to experience the wonders of cinema. "Children's films should convey a message through a simple but powerful storyline. In this regard, I believe Mathala Naranga deserved a spot in this fest," he said.

"I am not hell-bent on pushing people into the path of righteousness. With the platform I've been gifted, I serve to enlighten my audience about issues that need to be brought to their attention."His new project revolves around a story based on a historical event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Kochi metro

KMRL to focus on more non-ticketing revenue

land053000

AR Rahman show: Prima facie probe shows land was filled to conduct the show

ICFFK: Spotlight on international films

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018