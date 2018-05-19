Rajendra Maidan to bask in laser show’s resplendence again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The immensely popular laser show at the Rajendra Maidan here, which had been blacked out in the wake of the corruption charges against the GCDA's erstwhile UDF-led governing council, is set to bathe the city landmark in a luminous glow yet again, courtesy of the authority's incumbent governing council. Also, moves are afoot to make entry free for the public.

In the latest development, a private company with experience in staging laser show has approached the GCDA seeking to relaunch the project. "A private company has approached the GCDA expressing its willingness to take over the project. But the final decision will be taken only after convening a meeting of the GCDA chairman and the company's representatives," said M C Joseph, GCDA secretary.

Though the laser show called 'Mazhavillazhaku' (rainbow's hues) was launched four years ago, it was shelved over corruption claims. " The company has sought `35 lakh for restarting the show at Rajendra Maidan," he said. GCDA chairman C K Mohanan told Express, “We have assessed the pros and cons of the project. We cannot abandon it after having spent a whopping Rs 4 crore- plus. Moreover, the present council does not want to utilise the agency’s own fund for the revival.

Hence, we have decided to float a tender and shortlist an agency for staging the laser show.” The GCDA has devised plans to turn the project into a profitable venture by granting permission to the private party to set up shops/stalls at the maidan. " If they are granted permission to set up stalls inside the maidan it will benefit both the parties. The party has to pay a monthly fee for running this project. The final decision on profit sharing will be decided and the dates for relaunching the laser show are yet to be finalised ," said Joseph.The laser show had cost the authority a staggering `4.09 crore. However, the returns from the project were a measly `29 lakh in the past two years, he said.