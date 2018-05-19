Rs 4.94 Lakh solatium for injured ex-metro worker

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Permanent Lok Adalat in Ernakulam has ordered compensation of Rs 4.94 lakh to a welder employed by a construction company engaged in the Kochi Metro Rail Project work, for the injury he suffered while working almost three years ago.The court issued the order on the petition by Kadavanthara-native Sakthidharan P K. He had sought compensation for the accident which took place at Elamkulam. Iron sheets got unhooked from a crane and fell on his back, seriously injuring him.

He was hospitalised and got discharged on February 18, 2015. Since the petitioner was prescribed complete bed rest, he could not go for a job now, said the counsel for the petitioner Sibi K Cheriyan and Laisa B Jose.

Opposing the plea, the construction company submitted the petitioner could get compensation on the basis of the employees’ insurance policy issued by the insurance company only as per the provisions of the Employee’s Compensation Act. He was not entitled to get any amount and the petition was liable to be dismissed. However, the Adalat upheld the petitioner’s entitlement for compensation and directed the insurance company to pay `4,94,064 with nine per cent interest on the amount from the date of filing the petition.