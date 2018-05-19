Home Cities Kochi

Spices Museum still a non-starter

Two years have passed since A Jayathilak, chairman of Spices Board, laid the foundation stone of the Spices Museum next to the Cochin Maritime Heritage Museum.

Published: 19th May 2018 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Two years have passed since A Jayathilak, chairman of Spices Board, laid the foundation stone of the Spices Museum next to the Cochin Maritime Heritage Museum. But nothing has happened ever since and the stone has gathered moss. The aim of setting up India's first Spices Museum and the fifth signature stall was to trace the history and growth of the spices industry in the country.

The Port Trust had allotted 0.0647 ha land in Willingdon Island to Spices Board on lease to set up a Spices Museum-cum-Signature Stall. The land has been leased to the board for 30 years on a yearly rent of Re 1.

The basic objective of the project was to showcase the entire gamut of spice industry beginning with the cultivation of the finished products besides its history, usage, storage and quality assessment. The museum will also aims to attract and educate travellers about the history and growth of Indian spice industry. In addition, the museum was to have a signature stall to facilitate the visitors with an opportunity to get a closer look at the spices besides relishing their freshness and aroma. The aim is to prompt visitors to purchase authentic Indian spices.

Ther Spice Museum cum Signature Stall was to be established under the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) of the Department of Commerce, Govt of India. The bulk of the funds was to be provided by TIES and the remaining was to be met by the board.

According to Pratyush T P, assistant director, Spices Board, there are no plans to abandon the project. "The project will go ahead. The board is in the process of establishing the Spice Museum-cum Signature stall. It had invited expression of interest for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). A work order had been given to a consultancy agency to prepare the DPR but it backed out at the fag end," he said.

Now, the board has decided to entrust the work to Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The CPWD has been asked to prepare a detailed estimate for the museum. The board has submitted the additional details requested by the CPWD and the detailed estimate will be submitted shortly. "Once the estimate is received, the project will be placed before the Ministry of Commerce for approval. After the ministry's approval is received, the board will issue the work order to CPWD," said Prathyush.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
Kochi metro

KMRL to focus on more non-ticketing revenue

land053000

AR Rahman show: Prima facie probe shows land was filled to conduct the show

ICFFK: Spotlight on international films

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018