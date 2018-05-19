Spices Museum still a non-starter

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Two years have passed since A Jayathilak, chairman of Spices Board, laid the foundation stone of the Spices Museum next to the Cochin Maritime Heritage Museum. But nothing has happened ever since and the stone has gathered moss. The aim of setting up India's first Spices Museum and the fifth signature stall was to trace the history and growth of the spices industry in the country.

The Port Trust had allotted 0.0647 ha land in Willingdon Island to Spices Board on lease to set up a Spices Museum-cum-Signature Stall. The land has been leased to the board for 30 years on a yearly rent of Re 1.

The basic objective of the project was to showcase the entire gamut of spice industry beginning with the cultivation of the finished products besides its history, usage, storage and quality assessment. The museum will also aims to attract and educate travellers about the history and growth of Indian spice industry. In addition, the museum was to have a signature stall to facilitate the visitors with an opportunity to get a closer look at the spices besides relishing their freshness and aroma. The aim is to prompt visitors to purchase authentic Indian spices.

Ther Spice Museum cum Signature Stall was to be established under the Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) of the Department of Commerce, Govt of India. The bulk of the funds was to be provided by TIES and the remaining was to be met by the board.

According to Pratyush T P, assistant director, Spices Board, there are no plans to abandon the project. "The project will go ahead. The board is in the process of establishing the Spice Museum-cum Signature stall. It had invited expression of interest for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). A work order had been given to a consultancy agency to prepare the DPR but it backed out at the fag end," he said.

Now, the board has decided to entrust the work to Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The CPWD has been asked to prepare a detailed estimate for the museum. The board has submitted the additional details requested by the CPWD and the detailed estimate will be submitted shortly. "Once the estimate is received, the project will be placed before the Ministry of Commerce for approval. After the ministry's approval is received, the board will issue the work order to CPWD," said Prathyush.