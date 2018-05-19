Home Cities Kochi

These US students are finding order in chaos

Students from Thomas Jefferson University in the US who are on a study tour to India interacting with The New Indian Express Resident Editor (Kerala) Vinod Mathew Jacob and other senior journalists at the Express office in Kochi on Friday to learn about the nuances of journalism in India and Indian economy | Albin Mathew

KOCHI:  Things are surprisingly similar between seemingly different cultures, said American students who were in Kochi as a part of a study tour. The aim of the visit is to understand the diverse culture of this big democratic country. The team, comprising students doing majors in different subjects ranging from psychology, occupational therapy to construction management at Thomas Jefferson University, will be leaving Kochi on May 21.

Eben Wayne, the team leader, said the first impression a first-time visitor has on coming to India is the utter chaos. “But on a closer look, one can identify the order in the chaos. Everything goes on in an efficient manner. It is amazing and something we can’t think of back home,” he said. He said the cultural diversity and manner in which people set the differences aside to work together shows how great the country is. Eben was surprised to find a big similarity between the kids back home and in India. 

“When I interacted with my friend’s cousin’s son, I felt amazed at how similar he was to my son. Right from the way he behaved, to the mannerisms and the programmes he liked. Everything was very alike. I felt as if I was having a deja vu. This a very good example of globalisation and also how similar we all are. We should take a lesson from the tiny tots and try to overcome differences,” he said.  

Cueing in, another team member said globalisation has indeed brought people much closer. The team members, many of whom are on their first outing outside the US, are finding the trip very educative.
According to a Mexican-American engineering student whose interest lies in exploring the business aspect of technology, the trip has helped him develop a broader outlook on the difference between people and cultures.

“In the US, people are very narrow-minded and judgemental. So I wanted to know how it is in other countries and I have come across many countries where the people are really very open,” he said. 
For Jake, a construction management student who has never ventured out of the country, the knowledge that he got about other places was stereotypical and from media representations. “And these are not a 100 per cent right many times. So I decided to come over and the experience was a stimulus explosion. The construction industry in India piqued my interest and I found it extremely different from the one back home,” said Jake.  

Meanwhile, Jonathan Gonzalez, a biology major, finds the biodiversity a big attraction. “I am interested in learning about the interconnection between the people and the wild animals. This country offers me a great opportunity due to its rich biodiversity,” he said. The team got to visit the Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary but said they couldn’t enjoy the place due to mosquitoes. The group of 11 will be going to Munnar and then for a houseboat ride in the coming days before flying out.

