7-member gang held for theft in Kochi

The Ernakulam Central police arrested a seven-member gang, including women, which allegedly carried out a theft at a city lodge the other day after attacking the receptionist.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 06:49 AM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The incident occurred at Meridian Regency in Pulleppady around 4 am on Saturday when a couple of women came to the reception seeking rooms.  Those arrested are Indu, 30 of North Paravur; Shyji, 33 of Vaikom; Anto Joseph, 24 of Venmoni, Idukki; Althaf, 22 of Kollam; Vishnu, 28 of Kodungallur; Arun, 19, and Nithin,22, both from Chendamangalam, North Paravur.

