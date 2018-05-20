7-member gang held for theft in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central police arrested a seven-member gang, including women, which allegedly carried out a theft at a city lodge the other day after attacking the receptionist.

The incident occurred at Meridian Regency in Pulleppady around 4 am on Saturday when a couple of women came to the reception seeking rooms. Those arrested are Indu, 30 of North Paravur; Shyji, 33 of Vaikom; Anto Joseph, 24 of Venmoni, Idukki; Althaf, 22 of Kollam; Vishnu, 28 of Kodungallur; Arun, 19, and Nithin,22, both from Chendamangalam, North Paravur.