Crowds throng day three of ‘Janakeeyam 2018’

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Several hundred people on Saturday poured into the venue of the ‘Janakeeyam 2018’ at the Marine Drive here on day three of the exhibition cum trade fair.

The fair provides a novel experience for the visitors offering numerous services and products, with volunteers ensuring smooth movement of the heavy turnout through the stalls and providing clarifications where ever necessary.

Stall no. 100 run by the district panchayat witnesses a sizeable crowd since it issues birth, death and marriage certificates with minimum hassles and most importantly, minus the red-tapism. It also provides the status of social security pensions and ownership documents, besides clarity on the eligibility for local panchayat schemes.

The bamboo house - a 250 sq foot scale model of a two bedroom house - was assembled by the Bamboo Corporation's Kozhikode unit. Bamboo products, costing as little as `30, available for sale at the fair have found several takers.

At the Health Department's stall, a rapid response team from the Government General Hospital(GH) provides a demo on emergency procedures to be performed in cases of health emergency. The herbal drink made by 'Bharatiya Chikitsha' Department along with the 5,000 plus varieties of medicinal plants is available at the stall.

The Road Safety Seminar organised by the Motor Vehicles Department lists speeding,overloading and overtaking as the three chief causes of the increasing number of road accidents in the state on the basis of available data.

The Information Department stall features images and texts relating to the LDF Government's development policies. The stall also offers books brought out by the department at discounted rates.