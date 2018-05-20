Home Cities Kochi

Duo, including AP native, killed in mishap

Two youths, including an Andhra Pradesh native, were killed when a speeding car mowed down their two-wheeler near Edappally in the small hours of Saturday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Two youths, including an Andhra Pradesh native, were killed when a speeding car mowed down their two-wheeler near Edappally in the small hours of Saturday. Andhraite Jitendra Valluri, 27, and Royce John, 19 of Mulavukadu here died in the mishap which occurred on the NH near Kunnumpuram around 3.30 am when the car driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, according to the City Traffic police.

Jitendra employed as an engineer with a private construction firm was getting back from work when the tragedy struck. Three occupants of the car involved in the accident - Glen Desilva, Roy and Abhilash - have been admitted to a private hospital here for injuries.

The accident is the second deadly one reported from the district within 24 hours, with Karthika, 21 of Maradu here getting killed on Friday after a container truck mowed down the two-wheeler on which she was riding pillion. Though she was rushed to hospital, she succumbed to injuries.

