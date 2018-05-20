Kamal Haasan invites Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to attend Makkal Needhi Maiam rally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Continuing his close association with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday met the CPM leader and held discussions here on Sunday.

Kamal Haasan told reporters that he met Vijayan to invite him for the rally organised by his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Coimbatore during the first of June. The Chief Minister said he would consider the invite positively, but a confirmation would be given only after checking with his schedule.

Kamal Haasan also had lunch with Vijayan at the Bolgatty Palace & Island Resort, where the Kerala Chief Minister and the Industry Minister A C Moideen were having an interaction with industry leaders on improving the business environment in the state, coinciding with LDF Government's second anniversary.

This is Kamal Haasan's second meeting with Pinarayi Vijayan after he launched his new political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in February.

Kamal Haasan is in Kochi to attend the award function of a TV channel.

Haasan, who considers the Kerala Chief Minister as his "mentor", had also visited Vijayan when the latter underwent a medical check-up at a Chennai hospital in March.

Kamal Hassan said the outcome of the Karnataka floor test was the "victory against the fascist forces". When asked about his views on the LDF government in Kerala, which completed two years in this current term, the actor-turned-politician said the Communist government was doing exceedingly well on all fronts.

He also thanked the Kerala government for its support in accommodating students from Tamil Nadu, who had to come to Kerala for attending the NEET exams recently.