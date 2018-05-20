Home Cities Kochi

VP to give away Adi Shankara Young Scientists Award 2018

The grand finale of Adi Shankara Young Scientists Award 2018 will be held at Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology at Kalady on May 20 and 21.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The grand finale of Adi Shankara Young Scientists Award 2018 will be held at Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology at Kalady on May 20 and 21. For the grand finale, 89 teams have been shortlisted from the 300 schools which participated for winning the prestigious award, which includes a 10-day trip to NASA and Silicon Valley in the US. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be presenting the awards to the first three winners. Governor P Sathasivam and Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran will be attending the event on May 21.

The award is instituted by Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology as part of the institution's effort to locate, enthuse and sustain the spirit of innovation, ingenuity and invention amongst 8th-12th graders the world over. The current edition started in November 2017. The preliminary round of the competition had the active participation of students from six countries and 12 states in India.

The eight categories of awards will be given to projects which carry the best intellectual and innovative content, presentational style, poster design, and social commitment and relevance.

