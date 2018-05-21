Good luck, sweet princess

Meenakshy Menon By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Walking the ramp with confidence and carrying off a supermodel attitude, this 5-year-old girl from Kochi will represent India in the Prince and Princess International beauty pageant for kids to be held in Thailand. Kshethra Vishnu is the only child to qualify from the state for the competition in the 4-6 year category after clearing Junior Model International India 2018, the preliminary event for the international competition organised by Fashion Runway.Kshethra's mother, Ashyu Vijayan is excited about the win and said they were quite unaware of her skills. The initial audition was held in Kochi and later in Kozhikode, which had 42 finalists.

There were 12 kids competing in Kshethra's age group and only she qualified, Ashyu said. She said in the beginning she didn't show much interest in the competition, but her daughter was determined. Along with ramp walk, the kids had to model in sports attire and a gown, and had to perform an art form. Kshethra did a folk dance. She studied folk dance within three days. My sister helped her with the steps, said the proud mother.Ashyu mentioned after the initial audition held in Kochi, the selected kids were taken for the grand finale to Kozhikode, where they underwent a two-day grooming programme. Other than the 4-6 year category, there were competitors in the 7-10 and 10-15 year categories too. Kshethra was also the winner of Best Hair 2018. Ashyu said about 1,800 kids from all over the country participated before it was narrowed down to a final three from the country.

The audition was held in several cities across the country and children from other states have also selected for the international competition. The result was unexpected. Now, we are preparing for the international event. We are self-designing her costumes and Fashion Runway is also supporting us, she said.Kshethra is excited about the upcoming show. I am delighted and had an expectation in winning the competition, she said. The child highlighted she is thrilled to be part of the international event, which will be held from July 25 to 30 in Thailand.