Helping the needy

KOCHI:Renuka Sasikumar, recipient of the Eastern Bhoomika Award 2018 began a noble journey 21 years ago and is living an inspirational life for many. Renuka is a professional for inclusive education at Thrissur Government Model School and through her path, she initiated many programs for the special needs students and their families. Through learning and catering to the child's specific needs, she has successfully built a healthy environment for them.

"Its the things that I learned from the children that made a difference in my life", Renuka said. She has worked tirelessly to help special needs children gain the necessary opportunities and options to attain a degree of dignity and social acceptance. Owing to her efforts the children got opportunities to travel in multiple means of transport- aeroplane, train and boat. She also helped the kids participate in 10km marathons and in cultural programs. The recent one being the participation of kids at participation in the Thrissur Pooram Exhibition in a total of 16 events.

Renukha who is fondly called by her students as "Ennu ma'am" describes how each student is different and unique in their own way. She mentioned that no child is born without abilities it just needs to be discovered and developed. One of her student, who plays Chenda well, had the habit of rapping on his desk. When his energy was properly encouraged, he became an expert on Chenda. The work of the teacher extends beyond the classroom, she added.

Renuka explained on the need for regular and open communication between the parents and the teacher. Recalling an incident, she said while distributing sweets during Onam, one boy repeatedly shouted 'no'. To not annoy him, he was not offered any sweets. Over time he even said this when offered rice. When Renuka asked his mom why he was turning down even his meals, the mother replied that she had forgotten to mention that his "venda(no)" actually means "venam(yes)".

Due to a communication gap, the child was denied so many sweets, birthday cakes and other treats that he actually wished to have. Renukha emphasises that the interaction and involvement of the entire family in the child's learning process will help hasten and smoothen the learning process.

Family engagement is, in fact, a major factor in the child's development according to Renukha. She has organised excursions for the children and families to interact together which has gone a long way in shaping the parents' attitude in handling their children.

Reflecting on her journey so far, she elaborated on her next step, "I have already sent in my resignation. I want to take on a new project where I can provide affordable services to these children all at one place". Like providing music therapy, dance therapy, physiotherapy. "When I was awarded the Eastern Bhoomika Award 2018 it was a very special moment. My children wrote about my work and sent it to the authorities without my knowledge. To see my children hold me in such high regard is a great achievement indeed."