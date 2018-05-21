Kamal invites Pinarayi to his party rally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Continuing his close association with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan on Sunday met Pinarayi and held discussions.Kamal Hassan told reporters he met Pinarayi to invite him for the rally organised by his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Coimbatore during the first week of June."The date of the meeting at Coimbatore will be finalised as per the convenience of the Chief Minister," said Hassan.

Hassan also had lunch with Vijayan at the Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort, where the latter and Industries Minister A C Moideen were interacting with industry leaders on improving the business environment in the state, coinciding with LDF Government's second anniversary. CPM district secretary P Rajeev was also present during the meeting. This is Hassan's second meeting with Pinarayi after the launch of his party in February. Hassan, who is in Kochi to attend an award function of a TV channel, considers Pinarayi as his 'mentor' and had visited him when he underwent a medical check-up at a Chennai hospital in March.

On the political developments in Karnataka, Hassan said it was a victory of justice over fascist forces. “There is a need for the formation of a national-level alliance of secular forces so as to oppose fascism,” he said. When asked whether the Kerala faction of Makkal Needhi Maiam will join LDF here, Hassan said his party was too young to discuss such issues. On the LDF rule in Kerala, Hassan said the Pinarayi Government was discharging its duties very effectively. On the Cauvery river issue, Hassan said he was looking forward to coming up with a plan which can be beneficial to farmers.