Kochiite makes it big in international conference

KOCHI:Anamika Krishnan, a resident of Kochi presented a doctrinal research paper on interpreting Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights: An interpretation in the Indian medico-legal and bioethical context at the second international conference on “Bioethics in the New Age of Science”, organised by the University of Szeged early in May.

A fifth-year Undergraduate student in law at the government law college, Anamika was the only student and the youngest participant at the conference. She represented the Asian continent. Earlier, she has presented a paper at the Andaman Law College in the National Conference on the Socio-Legal Rights of Tribes in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March this year where again she was the only student to be a resource person. Apart from this, she had also presented a non- doctrinal research paper as the youngest participant at the Global Conference on the State Accountability at the International Institute of Social Studies at the Hague in The Netherlands earlier in October 2017.

“I want to do LLM in Harvard. There is no entrance and is purely based on merit. I have to make my CV strong and the possibility for my admission there depends on it,” said Anamika. She mentioned that the first journey to Hungary was great and I could get a first-hand experience of the ‘bioethical’ context which has its origin in the European countries. In India, ICMR mandates the Bioethical guidelines and is yet to be made effective through the legal mechanism. "With its proper implementation, the organ trafficking issues will go down, patient autonomy will be respected and the paternalistic approach of the doctors and researchers will also vanish,” added Anamika.