Projects will be seen through to completion under LDF: Pinarayi

The LDF Government does not have the habit of laying foundation stones for projects just to promote itself, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday. Hinting indirectly at the Opposition

Published: 21st May 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: The LDF Government does not have the habit of laying foundation stones for projects just to promote itself, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday. Hinting indirectly at the Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s comments the other day that the CPM has laid foundation stones for many projects with an eye on the Chengannur bypoll, but has not taken any step for executing them, Pinarayi said the public is keenly watching the activities of the LDF Government. 

“The Opposition Leader believes everything is over by laying a foundation stone for a project. While laying the foundation stone for the cancer centre today, I remembered his words. A foundation stone was laid earlier too for the cancer centre.  But after laying that foundation stone, the UDF forgot about it. The LDF Government is not ready to lay foundation stones like that. The stone is laid with an intention to complete the construction,” Pinarayi said, after inaugurating the public meeting organised by the LDF district committee.

Pinarayi said the foundation stones laid by the UDF for the projects like Kannur Airport were merely an eyewash. “The cancer centre will be completed in 2020. The highway development, Gail pipeline and Kudankulam project are progressing and will be completed in a time-bound manner. The people are also aware of many development projects being carried out in the state,” added the Chief Minister.

LDF watching police

Pinarayi said the police should always take the right path. “In certain cases, some policemen might have taken a different path. They will not be spared. Even during the UDF reign, there were custodial deaths. No action was taken in such cases. But during the LDF rule, if any policemen deviate from the common policy, they will have to face the consequences. Our efforts are to ensure and sustain law and order in the state,” added Pinarayi.

