‘Rolltheball’ to groove to the rhythm of soccer spirit

KOCHI:With the FIFA World Cup barely a few weeks away, it is now the turn of a Kochi-based start-up to plunge into the ever-booming sports field and immerse us in the thrilling experience of soccer. It’s ‘Rolltheball,’ a 'sports news platform' with all the details of FIFA World Cup that is set to roll out on June 14.

“As the whole world is all set to welcome soccer spirit, we too wanted to do something special to greet the great game. Thus was born ‘Rolltheball.’ We started the work on the platform around three months ago. We were able to come up with a fully finished product, covering all the sports, starting with the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” says Achuthan G R, its founder.

“The word, 'roll the ball' is a popular one and every sport in the world has something to do with rolling a ball. We are covering all the nook and cranny of the World Cup-related happenings and are trying to bring the best for our viewers,” he adds.

Surprise factors

Along with the news platform, the startup is set to launch a ‘Surprise' to mark the World Cup. “It will be a dedication to the 2018 FIFA World Cup from our country and it will be one of its kind," he adds.

The beauty of this startup venture is, this is a perfect example of anyone who would like to start a venture at minimum cost by leveraging the fruits of professional global workforce through online. It would be a surprise to many startups who are shredding heaps of money through traditional ways of spending on their workforce.

The news platform is managed by a team of to-be professionals. “Our sports journalists are from UK, Bulgaria and Bangladesh (Mladen & Tonmoy). Stephy from Pune is managing technology/site development. Designs and videos are handled by Kochi-based Bins and Bibin. Kurian from Chennai is managing data corrections. The members of core team include Renjith Lal and Akash of Thiruvananthapuram, (Investment Support), Achuthan of Bengaluru (Digital Marketing, Business Development and Coordination) and Biyon (Social media marketing).

“We all are eagerly looking forward to the World Cup and we are happy that the popularity of the word, 'Roll the ball' and our new age unique marketing strategies will make us one of the platforms the world would be following to know more about sports," says Achuthan.