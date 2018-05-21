Safer and cheaper ‘She Lodge’ project gets rolling at Kakkanad

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Women travelling to Kochi for exploring job options or similar meetings won't anymore need to fret over getting a safe accommodation. For, the government has initiated steps to construct state's first 'She Lodge' at Kakkanad, the IT hub.Minister for Health K K Shylaja laid the foundation stone for the project on Sunday.

The She Lodge project, proposed to come up under the Kerala State Women Development Corporation, will be completed within 18 months. The facility, situated adjacent to the Kakkand PWD Guest House, can accommodate nearly 30 women.

Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Ltd (KEL) is entrusted with the task of constructing it at a budget of Rs 4 crore, that was set aside by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in the budget.

"There is a steady increase in fund allocation aimed at empowering women. If it was Rs 20- Rs 40 crore earlier, now the state government sets aside Rs 114 crore to the Kerala State Women Development Corporation for various projects," said K K Shylaja.

The minister added that the rules framed for the safety of women in the state should be strengthened. "Those punished for rapes and other crimes are still let off with light sentences. They should get maximum punishment. For this, the law of the land needs to be amended," the minister added.

Women's Hostel

The minister also laid the foundation stone for the women's hostel adjacent to the She Lodge project site. According to the KSWDC officials, the Rs 9-crore project named 'Vanita Mithra Kendram' is designed to accommodate around 90 working women in the district. While the state government bears half of the project cost, the Centre's aid will also help to complete the project.With this both projects become functional, Kochi will have two shelters, exclusively for women since the Corporation is already working on a project to convert the Libra Hotel on Paramara road into a night hostel.

New dorm at Children’s Home

The inmates of the Government Children’s Home at Kakkanad who are struggling with space issues can heave a sigh of relief. Putting an end to the struggles, Health Minister K K Shylaja on Monday inaugurated four additional dormitories constructed on top of the existing building. The dormitories were constructed spending H1.98 crore from the state fund. With the new building becoming functional, the inmates will get the facilities such as TV room, study room, recreation room, counselling, psychologist room, sick room and doctor’s room.