Home Cities Kochi

Smartphone snappers make the picture perfect

Convenience and portability of smartphones give them an edge over professional cameras, think photobloggers

Published: 21st May 2018 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Snaps clicked on smartphones by Rahil Shiraz (left) and Ivan Micheal

By Hima Francis
Express News Service

KOCHI:To most people, their smartphone is a one-stop access to WhatsApp, emails, and selfies. However, technological  advancements are changing the fundamental human reality and sometimes that’s not such a bad thing.Taking a cue from this advancement is a rising number of photobloggers in the state. The ever-growing popularity of social media also ensures that spirited snappers face no dearth of a platform to stage their talents.

The Greek photographer Errikos Andreou’s latest cover shoot for Vogue fashion magazine featuring Aditi Rao Hydari using the new OnePlus 6, underscores that heartfelt passion and a good smartphone is quite enough to breathe life into that dream called photography.“Convenience and portability of smartphones give them an edge over professional cameras. Being heavy, it is not always ideal to carry a DSLR. Whereas, with a mobile camera it becomes easier to catch those unexpected moments that appear in a quick flash”, says Ivan Micheal from Thodupuzha, who has been using his iPhone7 to take photographs for the past two years.

“It was during the gap after I was done with class 12 and waiting to start college, that I tried out photography. At the time, I had a pretty decent phone in hand and I started off with that”, added Ivan.
Known as ‘dreamcatcher.ivan’, in Instagram, the 18-year old has had many of his photographs featured by popular Instagram pages like vsco.kerala.co, followmetoo, and moodyindia among others and has offers to shoot corporate advertisements.

“Mobile cameras come with a manual mode just like the regular cameras, providing options to control shutter speed and manipulate colour and brightness and give effects like depth of field and bokeh for portraits”, says Rahil Shiraz, a smartphone photographer from Karnataka.“Besides, photo editing software like Adobe Lightroom and Google Snapseed allows to add professional touches to the raw image, making them as good as the ones shot in a professional camera”, says Rahil who’s OnePlus shots under the name ‘thephotogenic_bug’ have been featured on the official page of OnePlus India.

“Phone camera technology has come a long way so as to bridge the gap between a smartphone snapper and a professional DSLR camera. The most advanced mobile camera available today comes with three cameras on its rear. A 40-megapixel colour and a 20-megapixel monochrome camera deliver great dynamics without the need for a colour filter. The third camera with its 8-megapixel sensor and 3x optical zoom rectifies the zoom function which was a major setback in mobile cameras”, says Albin Mathew, a professional photographer from Kochi.

Realizing the growing popularity of photographs that come with the ‘shot on mobile’ hashtag, smartphone photography contests like Mobile Photography Awards, Huwaei Mobile Moments Photo Contest and Photofie Mobile Photography Awards help artists to take this  to the global audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

ASI accused of molesting minor surrenders

KPCTA withdraws June 29 strike call

Actor assault: Court to consider pleas on May 26

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light