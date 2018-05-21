Teaching the right way to conserve forests

Maheshwari Raj By

Express News Service

KOCHI:The dense forests once home to thousands of animal species are now being cut down mercilessly. This is subsequently destroying their homes and environment slowly killing the earth.In order to bring this to the attention of people and to save the environment, an art exhibition is being held at Ente Bhoomi Art Centre, at MG Road in Kochi.

The theme of the exhibition is ‘Save Green Trees, Forest’. The paintings displayed vary from acrylic to oil on canvas and were done by students of the art centre. They are a direct interpretation of the global cause.

The subjects of the paintings are based on the endangered species and deforestation. The aptly placed sign boards among the paintings convey messages on how to preserve the fragile ecosystem and thereby awakening the inner awareness.

Artist and teacher Benny Varghese says, “The paintings focus on creating an impact on people’s minds and urges them to spare a moment to regain the momentum in trying to save the environment.”The concept of this exhibition sprouted in Benny’s mind when he travelled across the forests in Kerala. He witnessed a forest fire and the sufferings it caused to the multitudes of creatures. This became a focal point of his realisation that a change is needed in society’s outlook towards forest.

Benny, a self-taught student of art and a photography enthusiast based in Kochi, started capturing photos to stimulate ideas for his exhibition and began working with his students. Each photograph was then transformed to eye-catching paintings.A full-time teacher at the centre, Benny says, “If people understand now, there is still a chance.” The exhibition will go on till May 30.