Vice-President to award ‘Young Scientists’today

KOCHI: The winners of the Adi Shankara Young Scientists Awards (ASYSA) 2018 will be awarded on Monday at the Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will hand over the award. Governor P Sathasivam, Devaswom and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, CEO of Sringeri Mutt V R Gowrishankar, MLA Roji John, deputy chairman of the Cochin Port Trust Venkata Ramana Akkaraju and parents of selected students will attend the function. The top three young scientists will be rewarded with a 10-day visit to NASA and the Silicon Valley in the US.

“In recent times, discoveries in technology and scientific studies have ignited the young generation to be innovators. ASYSA 2018 is a platform for them. The award aims to recognise and reward workmanship, support researchers and inspire them by providing scholarships to pursue their passion in creating technological innovations beneficial to mankind,” a release said here.

The first edition of ASYSA was launched two years ago. The current edition began from November. The preliminary round saw active participation of students from six countries, namely Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE and Qatar, and also from 12 Indian states.

The proponents behind the best two projects will be awarded a trip to NASA and the top 20 students will win a trip to the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. Another 100 students will be awarded scholarships for higher studies at Adi Shankara Group of Institutions. Awards will be given away in different categories including Best Design, Best Business Potential, Social Media Awards and Best Social Impact.