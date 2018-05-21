Home Cities Kochi

Whatmore dedicates pavilion: Perpetuating the memory of Kerala cricket pioneer Kelappan Thampuran

Former Australian cricketer and Kerala Ranji coach Dave Whatmore on Sunday dedicated the new pavilion at the Tripunithura Palace Oval to the memory of Kelappan Thampuran, who had played a

Published: 21st May 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Australian cricketer and Kerala Ranji coach Dave Whatmore on Sunday dedicated the new pavilion at the Tripunithura Palace Oval to the memory of Kelappan Thampuran, who had played a crucial role in the growth and popularity of the game in the state, as part of the K V Kelappan Thampuran centenary celebrations.  

Reminiscing the stint with Team Sri Lanka which went onto win the 1996 World Cup under his watch, the Lanka-born Aussie revealed how he had turned Arjuna Ranatunga’s squad into world beaters. 
Two conclaves - ‘Pooja cricket tournament and how one-day cricket has evolved’ and ‘Kerala Cricket, Kelappan Thampuran and the future’ - were  organised on the occasion. Former cricketers  V V Kumar, V Ramnarayan, C R Vijayaraghavan, J K Mahendra and Sreekumar Nair who had played at Tripunithura were among the speakers. Former BCCI secretary S K Nair and yesteryear Ranji stars Ravi Achan, S Ramesh, O K Ramdas, Philip Varghese and A P M Gopalakrishan spoke during the second conclave held in the afternoon.

Kumar, an ace leg spinner during his time, spoke on the limitations and advantages of the one-day game. 
He underscored the importance of the thought process in ensuring the bowlers’ survival in both the formats.  Sreekumar Nair, who had skippered the Kerala Ranji squad and played for the India Under-19 team, described in detail the contributions made by  Kelappan Thampuran as well as how the one-day game had evolved. He said though the one-day format did provide several advantages compared to Test Cricket, it is the latter which is the real cricket.

According to J K Mahendra, former Kerala skipper and member of Indian school boys’ team who recounted his early days at the Palace Oval and Pooja Tournament, both the club and the ground has a rich history and tradition which very few grounds can boast of. “People want everything instantly and that’s why, the three-and-a-half hour game has caught on. We need to understand  irrespective of the advancements made, the respect and reward earned in the longer version of the game is what produces future talents,” said Mahendra. He sought to debunk the perception of cricket being an easy game mainly intended as a money spinner.

“Currently,  T20 is promoting a defensive game and it is not appropriate. A bowler’s job is to attack the batsmen and not to defend. This has happened because the fundamentals of the game have changed. The latest trends and notions are encouraging more cheeky moves,” said  Kumar.Kelappan Thampuran was the vice-captain of the first Travancore-Cochin team in the Ranji Trophy in 1951 skippered by P M Raghavan. He shared a close bond with Raghavan. A M Gopala Krishnan, son of Raghavan, spoke of Kelappan Thampuran’s character, his father’s association with him and his reminiscences of the Pooja Tournament.
An expo titled ‘Memories’, which showcases the evolution of the Pooja Tournament  over the years, is also being staged as part of the centenary fete.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Kamal invites Pinarayi to his party rally

Pinarayi meets heads of churches

Vice-President to award ‘Young Scientists’today

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding