Whatmore dedicates pavilion: Perpetuating the memory of Kerala cricket pioneer Kelappan Thampuran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Australian cricketer and Kerala Ranji coach Dave Whatmore on Sunday dedicated the new pavilion at the Tripunithura Palace Oval to the memory of Kelappan Thampuran, who had played a crucial role in the growth and popularity of the game in the state, as part of the K V Kelappan Thampuran centenary celebrations.

Reminiscing the stint with Team Sri Lanka which went onto win the 1996 World Cup under his watch, the Lanka-born Aussie revealed how he had turned Arjuna Ranatunga’s squad into world beaters.

Two conclaves - ‘Pooja cricket tournament and how one-day cricket has evolved’ and ‘Kerala Cricket, Kelappan Thampuran and the future’ - were organised on the occasion. Former cricketers V V Kumar, V Ramnarayan, C R Vijayaraghavan, J K Mahendra and Sreekumar Nair who had played at Tripunithura were among the speakers. Former BCCI secretary S K Nair and yesteryear Ranji stars Ravi Achan, S Ramesh, O K Ramdas, Philip Varghese and A P M Gopalakrishan spoke during the second conclave held in the afternoon.

Kumar, an ace leg spinner during his time, spoke on the limitations and advantages of the one-day game.

He underscored the importance of the thought process in ensuring the bowlers’ survival in both the formats. Sreekumar Nair, who had skippered the Kerala Ranji squad and played for the India Under-19 team, described in detail the contributions made by Kelappan Thampuran as well as how the one-day game had evolved. He said though the one-day format did provide several advantages compared to Test Cricket, it is the latter which is the real cricket.

According to J K Mahendra, former Kerala skipper and member of Indian school boys’ team who recounted his early days at the Palace Oval and Pooja Tournament, both the club and the ground has a rich history and tradition which very few grounds can boast of. “People want everything instantly and that’s why, the three-and-a-half hour game has caught on. We need to understand irrespective of the advancements made, the respect and reward earned in the longer version of the game is what produces future talents,” said Mahendra. He sought to debunk the perception of cricket being an easy game mainly intended as a money spinner.

“Currently, T20 is promoting a defensive game and it is not appropriate. A bowler’s job is to attack the batsmen and not to defend. This has happened because the fundamentals of the game have changed. The latest trends and notions are encouraging more cheeky moves,” said Kumar.Kelappan Thampuran was the vice-captain of the first Travancore-Cochin team in the Ranji Trophy in 1951 skippered by P M Raghavan. He shared a close bond with Raghavan. A M Gopala Krishnan, son of Raghavan, spoke of Kelappan Thampuran’s character, his father’s association with him and his reminiscences of the Pooja Tournament.

An expo titled ‘Memories’, which showcases the evolution of the Pooja Tournament over the years, is also being staged as part of the centenary fete.