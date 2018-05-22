Home Cities Kochi

Annual Vembanad fish count from tomorrow

With the intention of creating awareness on the declining biodiversity in Vembanad and Kochi backwaters, the Community Environmental Research Centre (CERC) of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the intention of creating awareness on the declining biodiversity in Vembanad and Kochi backwaters, the Community Environmental Research Centre (CERC) of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE) will conduct the annual Vembanad Fish Count from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Fish Count is being conducted in collaboration with Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS), Kerala State Biodiversity Board, the Departments of Fisheries, Environment and Climate Change, India Biodiversity Portal and Samyukta Vembanad Kayal Samrakshana Samithi.
The initiative is being supported by the Antrix Corporation of ISRO. While the fish count was confined to the southern part of Thanneermukkom bund for the past 10 years, this year it has been extended to Kochi Backwaters.

The Vembanad Lake, a wetland of international significance, fosters a wide range of biodiversity and supports rural livelihood. Studies have reported a steady decline in the ecosystem of the lake due to human intervention and agricultural activities. The Vembanad Fish Count conducted by CERC since 2008 had reported a steep decline in the diversity of fin and shell fishes due to unabated pollution. The count aims to institute a deliberative democratic governance system for the backwaters by enhancing the cooperation of government departments, NGOs and academic institutions, he said.

Director of the Environment and Climate Change Department Padma Mohanty at 5 pm on Wednesday. The eastern cruise of the fish count will be flagged off by environmentalist K V Dayal, while the riverine cruise will be flagged of by ATREE director Karthik Shankar at 6 am on Thursday. KUFOS associate Professor M K Sajeevan will flag off the western cruise. The Murinjapuzha, Arookutty, High Court and Manjali cruise will be flagged off at 6 am on Friday.KUFOS Vice Chancellor A Ramachandran will inaugurate the valedictory function at the KUFOS seminar hall at 3 pm on Saturday.

