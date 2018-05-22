Crime rate dips in Kochi, but petty cases on the rise

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the law and order front in Kochi city, there is some good news and some bad news.The city has been witnessing a fall in the overall crime rate in the past one year. However, cops have to stay on their toes, as the number of petty crimes and robberies in the city is yet to register a decline. This was seen last week when seven persons, including two women, were arrested for attacking the receptionist of a lodge and robbing him of his cash and valuables in the early hours of the day at Pullepady.

The crime statistics released by the city police said 750 cognizable crimes were reported in the first three months of 2018, which indicated a dip than previous years. In 2017, as many as 17,130 cases were reported in the entire year. The number was 16,052 cases in 2016.At the same time, cases under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) are on a steep rise if the first three months of 2018 are considered. The figures said 25 such cases were registered till March 31 this year, in comparison to just three and four cases registered in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Similarly, the overall theft cases have shown a declining trend, but robbery cases have gone up in the city. Till March, 17 robbery cases were registered against 31 cases in entire 2017 and 42 in 2016. In all, 51 theft cases were reported till March this year, against a total of 311 cases in 2017 and 239 cases in 2016. This year, 30 burglary cases were also registered.

The figures also cite six ‘attempt to murder’ cases reported in the first three months of the year. In comparison, 2017 and 2016 saw 32 cases and 26 cases, respectively. As many as 15 rape cases were registered till March, against 85 cases in 2017 and 62 cases in 2016. Besides, 299 crimes were also registered under other IPC Sections so far.

On the rise in petty crimes, City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh said the police were slapping charges under Section 304 in cases of rash and negligent driving, hence the spurt.“We are imposing IPC Section 304 in hit and run cases and rash driving as the drivers are neglecting the lives of other people. We do this to educate people on following traffic rules seriously. Instances of physical assaults are very low,” Dinesh told Express.

He said overall, the crime rates were showing a dip in Kochi. “The decline noticed in the number of theft, hurt and cheating cases is the result of effective policing measures,” he said.He also said the Pullepady robbery case was one of immoral traffic. “One of the women who was involved in sex work called her gang and robbed the receptionist after he denied her money,” Dinesh said. “Robberies done by professional criminals have heavily reduced. In a majority of robbery cases, police track the culprits,” he said.

In Ernakulam Rural, only three cases under IPC Section 304 were registered till March 31. However, 20 cases of attempt to murder cases were registered till March 31, against 56 cases in 2017 and 36 cases in 2016.