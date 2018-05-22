Ernakulam District administration gears up to prevent the spread of Nipah virus

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district authorities are planning a comprehensive approach for preventing the Nipah virus from spreading in the district. They have also roped in private sector doctors to be a part of the efforts.

“We will follow the directions issued by the Central team which is visiting the Nipah virus-affected region in Kozhikode. It has also come to our notice messages being circulated on social media are creating panic among people. Even common fever is being claimed to be caused by Nipah virus.

Doctors should be precise when they talk to the patients' families,” said District Collector K Muhammed Y Safeerulla. Though a case of Nipah outbreak was yet to be reported in the district, the authorities have not ruled out its possibility. “It is also possible patients will be brought here from other districts for treatment,” Safeerulla said. “The chances of the virus spreading to those taking care of the patients cannot be ruled out either. To ensure this can be prevented, doctors of both government and private sectors will be given proper guidance,” he said.

An alert has been issued in rural areas as they are more vulnerable to epidemics. “We have asked the doctors and hospital staff to use masks and gloves and also to follow the protocol which is observed for all transmittable diseases. All the hospitals have been asked to inform is any case of a transmittable disease is confirmed,” Safeerulla said.“A class is being scheduled for doctors in the district on Tuesday to equip them to deal with Nipah virus,” said Dr Sreedevi, ADMO, Ernakulam.