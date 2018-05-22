Future of Jana Seva Shishu Bhavan unclear until further investigations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The takeover of institutions under the Jana Seva Shishu Bhavan (JSSB) was completed by the Social Justice Department under the direction of the District Collector on Monday. The JSSB girl's home in Aluva and boy's home in Nedumbassery were put under the control of the Social Justice Department until further notice.

Indira Sabrinath, secretary of JSSB, said government officers asked all the staff to vacate the premises, but the children's protest against the move have resulted in them continuing to handle the daily affairs of both centres. She added most of the employees will be left with no option of earning a livelihood if forcibly removed. "They also took original copies of the inmate's records kept at the centre, without even allowing us to keep copies," said Indira.

Preethi Wilson, assistant regional director, Social Justice Department, who oversaw the transition said respecting the children's reluctance to adapt to the change of guard, the original staff at the centres were retained for the time being. She added the day-to-day affairs are being handled by JSSB staff under the supervision of two of the department's officers.

On being asked about the future course of action, she said only after an investigation by the concerned department will the District Collector initiate further proceedings.

JSSB founder Jose Maveli told Express the police should arrest him if they have proof of any wrongdoing on his part. He added this takeover will spoil the future of many children who otherwise have no option for survival, if not for JSSB.

"When the people who live on the street and in most cases are addicted to drugs and leading wayward lives come with claims over the kids, the Children Welfare Commission (CWC) hands over the kids to them without proper background checks. These antisocial elements often abuse the kids who end up in their guardianship," said Maveli.

Replying to the charges in the CWC report, he said all the children were accounted for until the time the court order forced them to send back children belonging to other states. He said the court will hear an appeal by JSSB on Tuesday to quash the government order. However, Express could not independently verify this information.