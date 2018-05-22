Home Cities Kochi

High Court seeks report on cases of violation of plastic ban

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government and the State Pollution Control Board to file a statement within two weeks on the number of cases registered under the

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state government and the State Pollution Control Board to file a statement within two weeks on the number of cases registered under the Environmental Protection Act for violating the government ban on plastic carry bags below the thickness of 50 microns.

The court issued the directive when a pending petition filed by S Seetharaman, secretary of Aluva-based All Kerala River Protection Council, and others seeking a complete ban on the manufacture, import, storage and use of all kinds of plastic bags came up for hearing.

The court had earlier asked the government to take a positive decision on banning all types of plastic carry bags as a first step to eradicate plastic waste. In its affidavit filed earlier, the government had pointed out that a complete ban of plastics bags could not be imposed at one go. In fact, sufficient time was required to establish cheap biodegradable alternatives to plastic carry bags.

Besides, the Plastic Waste Management Rules did not empower the government to ban plastic carry bags completely. The affidavit pointed out that it had already banned plastic carry bags below the thickness of 50 microns.

The Bench had then observed that the affidavit did not reveal how many local bodies had implemented the Plastic Waste Management and Handling Rules. It had also pointed out that under rule 7, it was the responsibility of every gram panchayat either on its own or by engaging an agency to set up, operationalise and coordinate for waste management in their areas.

Comments

