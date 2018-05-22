Probe by SP-rank officer sought

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The father of the minor, who was molested inside an elevator allegedly by Thalayolaparambu ASI Nasar, on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to get the case probed by an SP-rank officer. Currently the case is being investigated by the Central CI.

According to the writ petition, the accused ASI rushed inside the elevator of the Civil Service Coaching Centre here and outraged the modesty of his 17-year-old daughter. Since the accused is a policeman, the CI has been allegedly trying to bail him out. He was also pressuring the victim's family to settle the case with the accused. Not only that, the Investigation Officer(IO) has been purportedly soft-pedalling the probe to allow the accused to escape the law's clutches.