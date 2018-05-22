Remand of IM founder extended till June 4

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The remand period of Abdul Subhan Qureshi, the founder member of Indian Mujahideen and an accused in the Wagamon SIMI camp case of 2007, was extended by the NIA Court on Monday. Qureshi could not be produced before the court due to the absence of escort team which was to accompany him to the court from Viyyur Central Jail, Thrissur where he has been lodged since May 7.

His remand period got over on Monday and was to be produced before the court as part of regular procedure. Since he could not be produced in the court, NIA Judge P Krishna Kumar extended the remand period till June 4.