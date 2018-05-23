A jolly good ride

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI:As the clock chimes four in the morning, Pramod Madappally Chira, an ardent biker, pedals out on his trusted friend. The destination can be local or, if time permits, someplace in the neighbouring district. His love affair with the two-wheeled contraption began during his school days.

"My first cycle was the ordinary one. It was heavy and very cumbersome, but I loved it nonetheless. It remained my best friend throughout my school days. I am crazy about cycling. For me, it is a passion and not a passing fad," said Pramod, who works with a multinational insurance company.

Though cycling began as a hobby, Pramod now considers it a good way to stay fit and has upgraded from the normal Hero cycle to a high-end one. "Because these high-end cycles are light and hardy, they can be easily transported to other places while travelling. I have done it many times," he added.

"Though I do ride with my friends, going out all alone gives you an opportunity to observe nature without any distraction and collect your thoughts. You can simply pedal away and discover hitherto unknown places," he said. Pramod daily covers around 30 to 40 km and during holidays has gone pedalled around 100 to 103 km. Recently, he pedalled to Dhanushkodi from Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu and that too all alone.

According to him, it is an interesting way to keep fit. "For a person who works in an MNC, cycling is not only a means to escape the daily grind but also a mode of relaxation. Pedalling through the countryside and along the backwaters not only energises the body but also the mind. It is a means to be one with nature," he said adding he normally rides alone.

However, there are many people who cycle in groups and many cycling clubs have come up across the state. These cycling enthusiasts have also created WhatsApp groups in which the members regularly chart their progress. "These updates pique the interest of other members and motivate them to continue cycling," said Lijo George, a bank employee who is also an ardent cyclist.

Many people, thanks to an increase in the fuel price, are taking up cycling as a mode of transportation too. In the case of Fr Byju Mukalel, who works at BCM college, his bicycle is his Ducati. He goes to his place of work on his bicycle. He recently cycled from Kottayam to Chennai.

According to Dr Dipu Dev, also an enthusiast, cycling started to become popular due to an increase in awareness about not only its environmental but also health benefits. "It is a complete exercise. Nearly all the muscles get exerted during cycling and it is a foolproof way to burn fat," he said. Lijo agrees and said, "I have lost weight tremendously and that too in a healthy way. But care should be taken not to exert oneself."

According to the doctor, those who take up cycling and pedal to a large distance need to keep their bodies hydrated. "While cycling the muscles work a lot and hence the person sweats profusely. Because of this, the body loses a lot of electrolytes and this needs to be replenished. So, the cyclist should carry ORS solution or associated products to replace the lost minerals. If the minerals are not replaced it may lead to muscular cramps, which are really painful," he said.

The doctor also advised the need to wear proper protective gear like gloves, helmet, proper shoes, clothes and shoes.

The increase in the popularity of cycling can be gauged by the sale of cycles. According to Nigesh of Cochin Bikers Club, there has been a significant increase in the sale of cycles. "The prices range from Rs 13,000 to over Rs 1.5 lakh. There are various types of cycles like the normal ones, for sports and leisure riding. Heavy cycles are not for leisure riding," he said. The only factor that prevents more people from entering the fray is the cost, said Pramod. "It is a pricey affair. Right from the cycle to the accessories, everything is costly so only the very passionate are in the fray now," he said.