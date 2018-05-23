Addressing social issues in oil paintings

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is always said the artist’s perception of art is different and if the viewer gets to know the meaning of art, the artist’s job is done. This is what two friends Evugine P and Moni Mulamcadu believe and have incorporated into their oil paintings displayed at K C S Panicker Gallery in the Museum campus.

There are about 36 paintings by these two Thiruvananthapuram-based artists at the exhibition titled ‘Mystic Colours’, portraying both realism and surrealism. Each of the paintings displayed is different in style: Some are realistic while some are surrealistic.

Evugine engages in realistic paintings with unique themes. In this show, he has a canvas depicting the passion and wounds of Christ. The artist has researched the life of Christ and his suffering to create this art.Evugine says, “I did research on the life of Christ and did the whole painting. There are certain things which have not been covered in the life of Christ. I even studied the white hawthorne plant which was used as the ‘crown of thorns’ on Christ’s head. And so this painting is special to me.”

The artist has displayed 11 realistic oil paintings in the exhibition. One is a portrait of Mother Teresa. “It took me almost five years to complete this portrait because I have to concentrate completely on it and I enjoy paintings with a realistic touch and perfection,” he said.Moni’s surrealistic paintings and themes are related to nature and people, and social issues. One such painting is about the murder of Madhu, the tribal who was killed brutally in Attappady.

Moni says, “These subjects come to me naturally. It can be a subject which streams on television or any other issue related to society. I experiment a lot with my style.”Both Evugine and Moni have been regularly conducting group exhibitions and this is their third exhibition. They wish to conduct their next exhibition at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan during Onam.