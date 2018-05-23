Encouraging potential startup developers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: This year’s iB Hubs Startup School ‘18, an acceleration program designed for student entrepreneurs, kick-started last week. The first cohort of students from colleges across India gathered at iB Hubs for a four-weeks of intense learning.The first week of the program started with the student entrepreneurs defining their target customer segments and identifying right value propositions for each segment.

To fine tune their solutions, the student entrepreneurs conducted empathy experiments which involved meeting potential customers face-to-face, and gaining a thorough understanding of their main points.The students also met entrepreneurs in similar fields and got to know what an entrepreneur’s day would be like and the challenges faced by them.

Students quoted that after the initial sessions, they realised what they are learning at iB Hubs Startup School is very essential to them, both in product development and customer acquisition.In the upcoming weeks of the program, the student entrepreneurs will create business models using the business model canvas and refine them through several interactions with potential customers.

They will recast and polish their pitch decks to match the industry standards. The program will also feature talks from industry experts and successful entrepreneurs. They will learn about legal aspects of startups and different ways of fund raising and much more.