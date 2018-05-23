Ernakulam District Collector directs measures to prevent dengue outbreak at Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Administration on Tuesday directed various departments to enhance preventive measures to control the spread of dengue in Perumbavoor area. District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla chaired a meeting to evaluate the preventive measures taken to prevent an outbreak of dengue fever at Perumbavoor Taluk hospital on Tuesday.

Safirulla also visited the places where numerous cases of dengue fever were reported. He visited Rayons factory, plywood manufacturing units and scrap collection units where several dengue cases were reported in past one year. He directed authorities to remove waste accumulated at Rayons factory premises and cut down weeds. For cleaning, the service of 10 workers and earthmover machines will be provided.

The cleaning drive would be held under the supervision of health department with the cooperation of Municipality and KINFRA. A directive was also issued to conduct checks at hotels, juice counters and factories. The checks would be conducted after forming a squad comprising officials from health, food safety, revenue, labour, police and municipality. Stringent action would be taken against erring shops, food stalls and factories.

District Rural Health Officer P N Srinivasan would overlook the clean drive and coordinate squad formed to conduct the inspection. Similarly, legal action would be initiated against the persons disposing waste at public places. To nab people dumping waste at public places, more CCTV cameras would be installed. Emphasising the importance of awareness programs, the district collector directed officials to visit each house and provide awareness about measures to be taken to prevent dengue outbreak. He also directed Perumbavoor Municipality to purchase fogging machine and utilise it properly.

A review meeting of the measures taken would be held at the Collectorate on May 26.