Many Apps for the rider

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The cyclists today are very passionate about it and are using technology to keep a track of their achievements. According to Pramod Madapally Chira, the most commonly used app is Strava. "The app helps record routes, track distance, cycle speed, elevation gained and also the calories burned. It also maps your route," he said. Lijo who uses Strava said, "The app compares your performance over time and is a mile counter. You can also connect and share your route map and photos of your latest bike ride. This enables you to join clubs of brands, teams and friends for various activities. Helps you to set your fitness goals and get customizable training plans. Use the distance tracker and set your own time or segment goals besides get live feedback to help you train safer and better."

Another app is the Relive. It captures your ride data from Strava, Garmin Connect, Endomondo or Polar and transforms it into a stunning moving map. Any ride of 10km or more for a duration of 12 hours or less can be uploaded. After your ride has been shared to your logging service, Relive sends you an email with a link to your video.

Some other apps

Beanhunter

Beanhunter started out in Australia and the app has now grown to offer a pretty comprehensive database of cafes worldwide. Just download the app and search for either cafes nearest to you or anywhere else by name and/or location. You can share your experiences by uploading photos and opinions on the cafes you've visited, leave reviews and read reviews from others if you're looking for an extra-special cafe stop to impress your ride group. If you find a previously unlisted cafe that deserves shouting about you can upload a listing yourself, and to find cafes the app redirects to your default mapping application.

Bike Citizens (not free)

Bike Citizens is a navigational app and a travel guide in one, providing a huge, constantly updated database of maps worldwide and plenty of tips and points of interest for making the most of your visit to a new destination if you plan on getting around by bike. It won a Eurobike Award in 2015 for being a 'must-have' innovation, so isn't without plenty of recommendations.

Bike Computer

Doing what it says on the tin and then some, Bike Computer is a refreshingly simple app that turns your phone into a GPS bike computer. This free app is available on both iOS and Android( app stores and tracks basic metrics including pace, distance, route and elevation. It’s compatible with Bluetooth-ready heart rate monitors, and all your rides can be shared straight to Strava or Facebook on completion.

Garmin Connect Mobile

It can connect to your device to upload your rides to the Garmin Connect website, which can then share your data with Strava and MyFitnessPal. You'll need it if you want to use Garmin's LiveTrack feature and let someone know where you are while you ride. Garmin Connect Mobile can send stored workouts via Bluetooth to most current Garmin Edges too, though you'll need to create them on the Connect website first.

Cyclemeter

Cyclemeter is a really useful app that turns your iPhone (not currently available for Android) into a cycle computer, which is really handy if you mount your phone to your handlebars, providing plenty of information at a glance. It integrates maps for navigational duties and can be customised in many ways, including providing audio alerts for a range of metrics.

Endomondo

Endomondo is an activity tracking app with many fans, and part of its appeal is in its simplicity compared to other similar apps like Strava. It tracks duration, speed, calories and can be used with a heart rate monitor, and will keep a full training log allow you to easily analyse your training.

MapMyRide

MapMyRide has been around for quite a while and is a very popular way of plotting routes or finding other routes in your area, with a large database of routes available, making it a good option for those wanting to explore a part of the country. It’s free but there is a premium version which gives you more advanced tools and mapping.