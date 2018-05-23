Home Cities Kochi

Meet this Kerala girl who battles brittle bone disease inspiring others

Latheesha Ansari is 2 feet tall and weighs only 14 kg, but that does not mean she cuts back on dreaming big and achieving what a lot of others haven’t. In spite of suffering from osteogenesis imperfec

Published: 23rd May 2018 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:35 AM

By Varsha Baiju & Manisha Kurup
Express News Service

KOCHI: Latheesha Ansari is 2 feet tall and weighs only 14 kg, but that does not mean she cuts back on dreaming big and achieving what a lot of others haven’t. In spite of suffering from osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), also known as brittle bone disease, which renders her bones fragile and easily breakable, Latheesha is an MCom graduate and a keyboard player.

Ansari, Latheesha’s father and owner of Mansoor Hotels, in a way is the crutch that supports her life; he carries her around everywhere as she has very limited motor capabilities. in fact, people can take inspiration from the refreshing mindset experienced in their home in Erumeli. 

Neither of her parents let Latheesha’s condition affect or stop her from pursuing her dreams, she is treated like a normal kid. 

“People need to understand that children are gifts of God, not an ideal set of perfect genes. Special kids aren’t given the chance to explore and witness the world for what it is, and are pushed into a corner. The idea that disabled people aren’t fit for society needs to be altered for the nation to progress,” says Ansari.
Latheesha was struck with OI from birth. She has battled near-death experiences. She highly appreciates the value of life because of this. 

“My parents are strong pillars. It’s only because of them that I have been able to achieve all that I have. Not every kid is given the same blessings as I am,” she says. Her constant battle with death means hospitals are like a second home. Almost equally difficult was fighting the social stigma of being differently-abled. “Keeping in mind the Disability Act, only special kids with a minute degree of disability are accepted into society and given opportunities,” says Latheesha. 

“The rest of us are shunned from everything the world has to offer, although the government claims to assure us rights. I’m able to work because of the platform the internet has offered, but every time I’ve tried to attend an interview, they’ve shut me out instantly.”Latheesha is referred as the ‘go-to’ individual for help in her locality, as she is well versed in technical knowledge. She assists children in the neighbourhood by providing them with tuition. 

“There’s always going to be new challenges, and people need to realise no problem is bigger than the solution. The joy in life is to overcome these obstacles and rise up,” says Latheesha.

Her Instagram account flaunts the simple joys of travel and exploration like any other youthful girl. Her dream is to become a district collector.

