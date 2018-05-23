Home Cities Kochi

Plea against HC collegium recommendations dismissed

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the recommendations by the Kerala High Court collegium for appointing new High Court judges from lawyers.  

Published: 23rd May 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the recommendations by the Kerala High Court collegium for appointing new High Court judges from lawyers.  The court issued the order on the petition filed by C J Jovenson, one of the secretaries of the National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms (NLC), and Sabu, of Rajagiri, Kochi, seeking a directive to declare the recommendations of the collegium as null and void.  

However, the court observed the writ petition was a premature one since the consultative process is yet to take place with respect to the eligibility, and suitability of the candidates is in accordance with the provisions of Article 217 of the Constitution.As per the petition, five lawyers who were reportedly recommended by the collegium were the kith and kin of the former and sitting judges of the Kerala High Court and a judge of the Supreme Court. Hence, they are not entitled to be recommended to the post of HC judge, said the petition. 

