Rousing welcome for Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II; Orthodox faction stays away from function

The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II arrived in Kerala on Tuesday to a rousing welcome. It is his second Apostolic visit to the country.

Patriarch of Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II sharing a light moment with Thomas Mor Thimotheos Metropolitan of Kottayam diocese. Joseph Mor Gregorios Metropolitan (left) and Baselios Thomas I Catholicos are also seen | Albin Mathew

PUTHENCRUZ : The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II arrived in Kerala on Tuesday to a rousing welcome. It is his second Apostolic visit to the country.He presided over a special session of the church synod at Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church headquarters at Puthencruz. The Patriarch is here on the invite of the church synod to expedite the efforts to sort out differences between the two factions of the Malankara Syrian church in Kerala. 

The Patriarch said his visit comes as a continuation of the efforts to resolve the differences between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the church. As a spiritual leader to both the factions, he urged the faithful of both the factions to sit together to solve the issues that the church is facing today. Aphrem II, who will be calling upon the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, in an interaction with media persons, expressed his gratitude for the latter’s efforts in solving the issue. The Patriarch said he will be visiting the President and Prime Minister to request their help in the efforts to bring out peace in the church.

Answering media queries on whether he will meet with the Catholicos Baselios Thomas Paulose II of the Orthodox Church, he said an invitation has been extended, but he hasn’t responded to it so far. Regarding the issue of the allegations levelled against the local church committee, he said it was left to the church synod to inquire and decide. 

Plight of X’tians in Syria
Commenting on the situation of the church in Syria, he said the majority of the followers have fled the country and believes their return is not likely to happen anytime soon. The Patriarch will celebrate a holy mass at Puthencruz on Wednesday. He will not visit any churches or holy places which are subject to ownership conflict between the two factions. He is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Thursday, where he is likely to meet the President and the Prime Minister.

The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
