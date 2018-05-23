Solar panel set up at Muttom OCC  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To give a boost to its plans to generate solar power for meeting the power requirements in metro stations, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd added another 2670kw PV solar plant on Tuesday at its operation control centre (OCC), Muttom. KMRL, in 2017, had commissioned 2,148 KWp of solar capacity. Further, a capacity of additional 522 KWp is installed and ready for commissioning which will enhance the capacity of the solar power plant to 2,670 MWp. The present capacity addition of 522 KWp will provide about 2,011 units of energy generated per day from the solar plant. The capacity addition will enhance the share of solar energy to 19.4 per cent of the total consumption.

“Until April, KMRL has generated solar energy of 17.66 lakh units. Up to the same period, it consumed 53,948 KWh units per day. In April, KMRL has generated 8,411 units from the solar plant per day on an average. This works out to be 15.59 per cent share of solar energy of the total consumption,” according to an official statement issued by KMRL.

Further, KMRL is exploring the possibility of installing solar power plants in all the possible areas, including the other metro infrastructure/installations. Muttom depot is constructed with an approximately 3 km-long compound wall surrounding the depot. Similarly, the viaduct is of 26 km length and the sides of the viaduct could be fitted with solar panels. These panels will also act as notice barriers, providing insulation, especially in the residential areas. The study of feasibility for the project is in progress, added the statement.

In phase I of the metro, solar power was planned to be generated from rooftop plants installed in 22 stations and the Muttom depot. The planned capacity of the rooftop project is 4MWp. KMRL has adopted the method of Renewable Energy Service Company model, where the vendor would invest the capital cost of nearly `32 crores and carry out operation and maintenance; while KMRL would sign a power purchase agreement and buy the power from the vendor at an agreed rate.

The rooftop project contract was awarded to Hero Solar Energy Pvt Ltd at a cost of `5.51 per KWH of energy drawn, for the next 25 years.