The man with many missions

Julia Mary Abraham and Merin Deena Shiboo By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sreeman Narayanan’s tale is a quintessential example of how an ordinary man, with refined ideas and willpower, can do his bit to transform the world. Hailing from Muppathadam, Sreeman Narayanan, a social worker and environmentalist, has been undertaking several missions over the years, the latest being ‘Jeevajalathinu Oru Mannpaathram’. Aiming to quench the thirst of birds this summer, the mission

aims to place water-filled pots around the city. So far, Narayanan has distributed 1,001pots to date. Impressed by his activities, the Kochi Corporation has extended support to his endeavour.

This isn’t the first green initiative undertaken by 68-year-old Narayanan. His earlier project ‘Vrikshayaknja’ was his response to the depletion of trees around us. Under the project, over 8,000 saplings had already been planted and the second round of the project, ‘Vrikshayaknja part 2’ will be inaugurated next month. Aiming to turn his hometown Muppathadam into a plastic-free zone, he has also produced and distributed cloth carry bags over 3,000 houses in the village.

A post graduate in Malayalam and Economics, Narayanan believes true wisdom can be attained through wide reading and yearns to develop in his villagers a deep love for letters. And, he wanted to do something in this regard and that’s when he set up a ‘news desk’ in front of his hotel at Muppathadam. The desk has different English and Malayalam newspapers, supplementary and daily magazines. A fascinating sight to outsiders it may be, but Narayanan has a different take on it.

“ It is nothing short of a mission to me. Under the initiative ‘Ente Gramam Gandhijiyiloode’, I distributed copies of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘My Experiments with Truths’ to over 3,000 houses all across the city. I bore all the expense. The service rendered to humanity cannot be reduced to a price tag and all losses appear insignificant before the purpose it serves,” says Sreeman Narayanan.

He is also an author, having written nine books including poems, short stories and novels that voice the painful experiences of those who had to bear the brunt of misery and misfortune brought about by environmental degradation. His poetic genius has been lauded with Vaikom Muhammed Basheer Award and Kerala Sree Award.