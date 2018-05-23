Home Cities Kochi

Tt’s Time to get moving 

l According to a recent survey conducted nationwide,  59 per cent of the respondents in Kochi have not played any sport for the last one year

Published: 23rd May 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IIt is proven that physical activities can relieve stress and people who exercise outside feel more energised and rejuvenated. Sadly, Kochiites seem to have forgotten the fitness mantra. According to a recent survey conducted nationwide,  59 per cent of the respondents in Kochi have not played any sport for the last one year. The 70 per cent of the respondents from the city also said  they last played a sport only in school or college. The physical activity, according to the questionnaire includes any activity indoors/outdoors such as running or walking as well as sports such as cricket, football, kabaddi and kho-kho. 

The survey was conducted by Team India cricket captain Virat Kohli and sportswear brand Puma, 
joining hands with a market research agency to understand the current state of physical activity and sports adoption in the country.  Among the cities, Goa topped the list with 89 per cent of the respondents playing a sport at least once in the last one month. This was followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai, which are in second and third spots. Kochi is placed sixth on this list.

Gurgaon, Raipur and Patna are the lowest rated places on this index with only  18 per cent, 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, of the respondents from these cities playing a game at least once in the last one month.  “In the survey, it was found out that one-third of the total people from various states in India had not done any physical activity even once in the last one year. The 57 per cent of the respondents have not played any sport for the last one year in the country. The three fourth of this group last played a sport only in school or college,” according to the survey report.

The survey report also said that the situation is more alarming in Kochi with only 38 per cent of the respondents not participating in any physical activity this past year. In Kochi, 59 per cent of the respondents have not played any sport for the last one year.The 70 per cent of this group last played a sport only in school or college,” it added. The study also pointed out that 58 per cent of those who did not engage in any sport /physical activity cited ‘Lack of time and busy schedule’ as the main reasons. 

Meanwhile, 81 per cent of the respondents who use to play said they did so simply because they ‘enjoyed playing’. Other reasons for playing sport include ‘keeping fit’ and ‘relief from stress’. The  76 per cent of this set play games in any open spaces or available spaces in the neighbourhood. This clearly shows that lack of infrastructure was not real barriers.

Social media impact
Though they respondents were not able to find time for physical activities, interestingly they are spending many hours on social media, revealed the survey. The respondents spent close to 4-5 hours on social media, watching TV, personal phone conversations and various messaging/ social media platforms every day.The survey covered 3,924 respondents from the age bracket of 18-40 years (both male and female). The respondents were spread across 18 cities - Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Kochi, Ghaziabad, Goa, Gurugram, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Patna, Raipur, and Surat.

