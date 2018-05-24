Home Cities Kochi

Back-to-school will be doubly safe for kids in district, thanks to Motor Vehicles Dept

With barely days remaining before the state's schools reopen after the summer recess, the Motor Vehicles Department(MVD)  is ready with plans to ensure the safety of the school kids here. 

Published: 24th May 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:With barely days remaining before the state's schools reopen after the summer recess, the Motor Vehicles Department(MVD)  is ready with plans to ensure the safety of the school kids here.  In line with this, the department  on Saturday will conduct an inspection of all the school vehicles at the Rajagiri College, Kakkanad.

"The inspection is mainly aimed at ensuring the fitness of the vehicles. The brake system, doors, condition of the tyres, seating facility and speed governor will  be checked under the drive. The vehicles which already received the fitness certificate from the department also need to take part in the drive," said Reji P Varghese, Ernakulam RTO.

According to the department, over 500 school vehicles will  be checked during the inspection drive. " Around 1,000 school vehicles ply in the district and we have conducted the fitness  test of nearly 50 per cent of the vehicles.

The vehicles having tampered speed governor, wornout tyres and covered emergency exists have been given additional time to reappear for the test with immediate replacement. We are planning to complete the inspection of school-owned vehicles by this month-end," said the RTO.

Drivers, nannies to get spl training.

"The drivers and the 'ayahs'( nannies) play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the students. A training for these persons will also be held on Saturday," said the RTO. A  meeting of the school authorities will be convened at the earliest.  " It is the duty of the school authorities to keep a register of those going by the school bus as well as the others who use multiple modes of conveyance.   "The authorities should keep the names of students and drivers in a separate file. In case of any accidents it will be useful for the department to carry out the relief and rescue operations," said the RTO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day