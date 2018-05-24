Back-to-school will be doubly safe for kids in Ernakulam district, thanks to Motor Vehicles Department

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With barely days remaining before the state's schools reopen after the summer recess, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is ready with plans to ensure the safety of the school kids here. In line with this, the department on Saturday will conduct an inspection of all the school vehicles at the Rajagiri College, Kakkanad.

"The inspection is mainly aimed at ensuring the fitness of the vehicles. The brake system, doors, condition of the tyres, seating facility and speed governor will be checked under the drive. The vehicles which already received the fitness certificate from the department also need to take part in the drive," said Reji P Varghese, Ernakulam RTO.

According to the department, over 500 school vehicles will be checked during the inspection drive. " Around 1,000 school vehicles ply in the district and we have conducted the fitness test of nearly 50 per cent of the vehicles.

The vehicles having tampered speed governor, wornout tyres and covered emergency exists have been given additional time to reappear for the test with immediate replacement. We are planning to complete the inspection of school-owned vehicles by this month-end," said the RTO.

Drivers, nannies to get spl training.

"The drivers and the 'ayahs'( nannies) play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the students. A training for these persons will also be held on Saturday," said the RTO. A meeting of the school authorities will be convened at the earliest. " It is the duty of the school authorities to keep a register of those going by the school bus as well as the others who use multiple modes of conveyance. "The authorities should keep the names of students and drivers in a separate file. In case of any accidents it will be useful for the department to carry out the relief and rescue operations," said the RTO.